EU leaders discuss defense, US and China relationships

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union leaders met for the first time Tuesday since the messy Western troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and France's loss of a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia, events that they argue have exposed Europe's need for more autonomy on defense.

With the 27-nation trade bloc’s tense relationship with China and rising energy prices also on agenda, they had plenty to discuss during their dinner at Brdo Castle in Slovenia. They have a summit with leaders from neighboring Balkans countries scheduled Wednesday.

The informal talks were intended to prepare the ground for an EU summit later this month in Brussels and a March meeting focusing on European defense.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who has for years pushed for a greater strategic autonomy for the bloc, was expected to lead the dinner discussion on AUKUS, the Indo-Pacific defense deal between the U.S., Australia and Britain that led Australia to cancel the contract for diesel-electric French submarines.