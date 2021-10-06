EU leaders fail to give Balkan nations a membership timeline

The prospect of membership has served as a powerful driver of political and economic reform in the Balkans and has sometimes helped to keep a lid on tensions in a region torn apart by war in the 1990s.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Jansa fought “till the last day” for 2030 to be included in the declaration as the deadline for all Western Balkan states to join, but faced opposition from some EU leaders.

Vucic said that “a certain progress” has been made during the summit to give the Balkans more tangible perspective for membership. But he also stressed that while waiting to become a member, Serbia needs to strengthen its ties with non-EU nations such as Russia and China.

“While we are on the road to the EU, we have to think about our existence,” Vucic said. “We have to think about our everyday life.”

Asked about the Slovenian presidency's proposal to give the Balkan countries a firm timeline for when they would join, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she didn’t support it.