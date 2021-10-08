EU leaders fear Polish exit following court ruling

Ruling party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski recently said Poland wants to be in the EU, but in an EU that respects its own rule and treaties, meaning the independence of member states within the bloc. And in mid-September, the Law and Justice party adopted a resolution stating that Poland wants to be in.

“You know that in Poland the people are European, and that they want to stay European," Asselborn said. “But it must be said quite clearly that this government in Poland is playing with fire. That means that at a certain moment there can be a break not only legally but also politically.”

As guardian of the EU treaties, the European Commission reaffirmed after the ruling that EU law has primacy over national law, including constitutional provisions, and pledged to “make use of its powers to safeguard the uniform application and integrity of Union law."

Last month, the EU's executive branch asked the European Court of Justice to impose daily fines on Poland until it improves the functioning of the Polish Supreme Court and suspends new laws that were deemed to undermine judicial independence.