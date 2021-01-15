EU looks at vaccine certificates to help summer tourism

Prime Minister Antonio Costa of Portugal, which holds the EU's rotating presidency and has some of Europe's most popular Atlantic beaches, said that “tourism is particularly important to our economies," hence the need for the most unfettered travel possible.

“It’s essential that when we do move into the next summer that we feel safe and that others feel safe to travel to Portugal and also go to Greece," he said.

The Greek government came up with the vaccine certificate plan. Greece will be issuing digital vaccination certificates to each person vaccinated against COVID-19.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had already proposed the EU adopt such a certificate across the bloc, and von der Leyen said she welcomed the initiative.

“We have every reason to be in the first line of the countries fighting so that transportation, the movement of European citizens, can be as free as possible,” Mitsotakis told his country's lawmakers. “We believe that this vaccination certificate must obtain a European character, so that the European countries can share, without discrimination, this information in the same way.”