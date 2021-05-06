 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EU mulls new reaction force as previous one gathers dust
0 comments
AP

EU mulls new reaction force as previous one gathers dust

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is considering whether to set up a 5,000-strong military force that could be deployed quickly to a potential conflict zone, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Thursday as the 27-nation bloc weighs its future as an international security provider.

EU defense ministers discussed the proposal for the “initial entry force” at a meeting in Brussels. The plan already has the backing of 14 member countries, including heavyweights France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Borrell said the ministers debated the idea “of an initial entry force that could be deployed as a first responder in case that we have to face an urgent crisis.” No agreement was reached, he said. “It is a collective reflection. There is strong agreement on some issues, the debate is going on in others.”

“I think that it is good to have the capacity to intervene immediately if we really want to be a geopolitical power,” he told reporters.

The force would primarily be a brigade-sized land unit involving around 5,000 personnel, with the possibility to add naval equipment and perhaps aircraft. The aim would be to use it when a friendly government comes under attack by terrorist or other groups that pose a direct threat to its stability.

However, the EU has often proved reluctant to send troops into conflict areas. While it has launched several military training missions, the bloc does not deploy combat operations. Troops sent to Chad and the Central African Republic, for example, were there only to protect civilians and aid supplies.

The EU already has a rapidly deployable force, at least on paper. In 2007, it launched a “battlegroup concept,” with around 1,500 troops on standby for a six-month period. Control of the battlegroups, which would operate for at least 30 days, shifted from country to country.

But in 14 years, no battlegroup has never been called upon, due to political infighting over how to use them and squabbles over funding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+18
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens
World

Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

  • Updated

JERUSALEM (AP) — A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. It was one of the country's deadliest civilian disasters.

+44
May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic
World

May Day protesters demand more job protections amid pandemic

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Workers and union leaders dusted off bullhorns and flags that had stayed furled during coronavirus lockdowns for slimmed down but still boisterous — and at times violent — May Day marches on Saturday, demanding more labor protections amid a pandemic that has turned economies and workplaces upside down.

+14
Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead
World

Mexico City metro overpass collapses onto road; 23 dead

  • Updated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An elevated section of the Mexico City metro collapsed and sent a subway car plunging toward a busy boulevard late Monday, killing at least 23 people and injuring about 70, city officials said. Rescuers searched a car left dangling from the overpass for hours for anyone who might be trapped.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News