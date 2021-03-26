EU, Poland urge Belarus to release Polish minority leaders

Some 300,000 ethnic Poles make up about 3.1% of Belarus' population.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged Belarusian authorities Thursday to release both "immediately and unconditionally, along with all political prisoners currently detained.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will seek cooperation with neighboring Lithuania and Latvia to impose sanctions on Belarus, for its “repression” of the minority.

An analyst with the Center for Eastern Studies think tank, Kamil Klysinski said Friday that the approach to the Polish minority is part of the internal tensions in Belarus.

The fact that the union is an independent body, financed by Poland and not recognized by Belarusian law, has made it a target of repression, he said, and strained bilateral relations are adding to the tension.

"As a nation that has been actively calling for sanctions on Belarus after August and supporting the opposition in Belarus, Poland has become the target of propaganda and political attacks by the Belarusian authorities,' Klysinski told The Associated Press.

