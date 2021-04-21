EU proposes rules for high-risk artificial intelligence uses

There will, however, be an exception only for narrowly defined law enforcement purposes such as searching for a missing child or a wanted person or preventing a terror attack or threat. But some EU lawmakers and digital rights group called for the carve-out to be removed over fears it could be used to justify widespread future use of the intrusive technology.

The draft regulations also cover AI applications that pose “limited risk," such as chatbots which should be labeled so people know they are interacting with a machine. Most AI applications will be unaffected or covered by existing consumer protection rules.

Violations could result in fines of up to 30,000 euros (more than $36,000), or for companies, up to 6% of their global annual revenue, whichever is higher, although Vestager said authorities would first ask providers to fix their AI products or remove them from the market.

The proposals still have to be debated by EU lawmakers and could be amended in a process that could take several years. They would apply to anyone that provides an artificial intelligence system in the EU or uses one that affects people in the bloc.

EU officials, trying to catch up with the Chinese and American tech industry, said the rules would encourage the industry’s growth by raising trust in artificial intelligence systems and by introducing legal clarity for companies them.

