EU reaches major climate deal ahead of Biden climate summit

Its environmental expert, MEP Michael Bloss said EU member nations and parliament “have rushed through a weak climate law for the sake of a photo-op with President Joe Biden.”

The chair of the negotiations, Liberal MEP Pascal Canfin of the Renew Europe group, said finding a middle way was necessary. He said "the compromise reached is ambitious: we will do 2.5 times more in nine years than we have done in the last 10 years in Europe.”

The EU deal still needs to be officially approved by member countries and by the European Parliament, although the action should be little more than a rubber stamp.

The United States, the world’s second-biggest polluter after China, is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Under Biden, the United States has returned to the 2015 Paris climate accord. Participating nations are set to meet at the annual U.N. climate conference, which is being held in November in Glasgow, Scotland, to push for ambitious targets.

The EU said it could blaze a trail for Washington with its decision.