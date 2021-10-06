EU recommends relief funds for consumers hit by energy costs

Simson said the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, plants to present next week a “toolbox” of short- and medium-term measures that countries could adopt. Some countries are interested in setting up a strategic gas reserve for use in emergencies.

Italy is among them. At an EU summit in Slovenia on Wednesday, Italian Premier Mario Draghi said the idea of pooling resources in the way countries bought COVID-19 vaccines together “is very positive, not to find ourselves completely unprepared for spikes in energy prices.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blamed higher energy prices on the EU Commission’s “Green Deal” policies for fighting climate change, which aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels and make the trading bloc carbon-neutral by 2050.

“The reason why the prices are up is the fault of the commission. So, we have to change some regulations, otherwise everybody will suffer,” Orban told reporters at the summit. He branded the Green Deal an “indirect taxation” on home and car owners.