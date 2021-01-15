EU regulator: Hackers 'manipulated' stolen vaccine documents

Yarix said “the intention behind the leak by cybercriminals is certain: to cause significant damage to the reputation and credibility of EMA and Pfizer.”

Cybersecurity consultant Lukasz Olejnik said he believed the intention was far more broad.

"I fear this release has a significant potential of sowing distrust in the EMA process, the vaccines, and vaccination in Europe in general,” he said. “While it is unclear as to who may be behind this operation, it is evident that someone determined allocated resources to it.”

“This is an unprecedented operation targeting the validation of pharmaceutical material, with potentially broad negative effects on the health of Europeans if it leads to undermining trust in the vaccine,” Olejnik added.

The EMA said law enforcement authorities are taking “necessary action” in response to the hack and a criminal investigation is ongoing.