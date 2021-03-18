EU regulator reviews AstraZeneca shot and blood clot links

LONDON (AP) — The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot.

Concerns over the clotting led more than a dozen European countries to suspend vaccinations with the shot, even though the company and international health agencies said there was no indication the vaccine caused the clotting and recommended continuing inoculations. The European Union drug regulator's expert committee is expected to give an explanation of its analysis later Thursday, including whether any new precautions should be taken regarding the vaccine.

While many countries have continued to use the vaccine, there are concerns the debate could cast doubt on the shot, which is key to efforts to vaccinate the world's population, especially in poorer countries. Even in Europe, where countries have a choice of vaccines, it has complicated an already slow rollout at a time when infections are rising again in many countries.

The head of the European Medicines Agency said this week that the drug regulator's priority was confirming the vaccine is safe and that it would consider a range of actions, including if extra warnings needed to be added to the AstraZeneca vaccine.