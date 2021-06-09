EU report: Illicit drug sales moved online during lockdowns

Illegal drug usage in general, she warned, carries environmental, health and security risks for the EU.

The issue “corrupts the fabric of our society, fueling violence and risking the health and security of our citizens,” , Johansson said in a statement.

The EMCDDA described the European drug market as “dynamic and adaptive,” as well as “resilient to COVID-19 restrictions,” with patterns of drug use “increasingly complex.”

The report raises specific concerns around the misuse of benzodiazepines, which are prescribed for treating anxiety but have been linked to poisonings and deaths from unauthorized use.

Amphetamine and methamphetamine production is on the rise, the report said. Cannabis availability did not decline during the pandemic, according to 2020 preliminary data, it said.

Although cannabis use remained stable at high levels, authorities across Europe seized a record 235 tons of cocaine in 2019, up from 195 tons the year before.

