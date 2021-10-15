EU says anti-Semitism has no place in bloc after Jansa tweet

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union reiterated Friday that anti-Semitism “has no place" in the 27-nation bloc after Slovenian Prime minister Janez Jansa posted a message on social media that was criticized by some European lawmakers as anti-Semitic.

Jansa, whose country currently holds the rotating EU Council presidency, accused several members of the European Parliament of being “puppets" of George Soros. The Hungarian-American billionaire investor, who is Jewish, has been the subject of anti-Semitic attacks and conspiracy theories for decades.

Jansa made his comments on Twitter during a visit to Slovenia by a European Parliament delegation assessing press freedom and the rule of law in the Balkan state.

“Social media should be a space for constructive and respectful debate," said European Commission spokesman for rule of law, Christian Wigand. “It should not be a place for personal attacks, against individuals, be it private or public figures, as was the case with the tweet you mention."

Wigand added that anti-Semitism is not “only a threat to Jewish communities but also to an open and diverse society."