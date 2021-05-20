EU signs new deal with Pfizer-BioNTech, Hungary opts out

The Commission said that the deal with Pfizer-BioNTech stipulates that the production of doses must be based in the EU and that essential components are sourced from the region. “From the start of the supply in 2022, the delivery to the EU is guaranteed," the Commission said.

AstraZeneca’s contract with the EU foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among member countries, with an option for a further 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021 but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter. According to the Commission, the company is set to provide only 70 million doses in the second quarter, rather than the 180 million it had promised.

In sharp contrast with the tense nature of its relationship with AstraZeneca, the Commission highlighted its “well-established cooperation" with BioNTech and Pfizer guaranteeing that “timely deliveries of the doses are ensured."

The Commission said that under the new deal EU countries will have the possibility to donate some of their allocated doses to non-EU countries or through the U.N-backed effort known as COVAX, which is providing vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

Kyriakides said the EU is now prioritizing vaccine technologies “that have proven their worth, like mRNA vaccines."