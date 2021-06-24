EU slaps economic sanctions on Belarus over rights breaches

He said the EU imposed the sanctions despite fears the measures “could push Belarus towards Russia and make Lukashenko easy prey for the Kremlin.”

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said earlier that the economic sanctions would take aim at "economic areas that are of particular significance for Belarus and for the regime’s income.”

That provoked an angry reaction from Belarus, with the country's foreign ministry saying they would hurt ordinary people and “border on the declaration of an economic war.” The ministry warned the that the country would be forced to take retaliatory measures that would hurt Western companies.

Belarus has been shaken by months of protests fueled by Lukashenko’s re-election. The authorities responded with a massive crackdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Most opposition leaders have been jailed or forced to leave the country.

Since he was pulled off the Ryanair flight in Minsk, Pratasevich has been paraded on state TV, tearfully apologizing for his actions and praising Lukashenko. His parents, members of the opposition and others in the West believe he spoke under duress, with some saying there were signs he had been beaten.

————

Corder reported from The Hague, Netherlands. Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0