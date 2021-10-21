EU summit loads pressure on Poland over rule of law

Morawiecki also appeared to shy back from some of the harsh language used in the European Parliament on Tuesday. “We are ready for dialogue,” he said. “We will of course talk about how to resolve the current disputes in agreement and in dialogue.”

He said the key quarrel was about EU claims for legal primacy in areas where he argued that the bloc does not have competence.

EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and free media.

They said Morawiecki's conservative PIS government stacked the constitutional court with handpicked judges and then had the same court challenge the supremacy of EU law, arguing it should be subordinate to key national values in cases where they diverge.

It is reminiscent of the power play between nationhood and the EU which also set Britain on course for Brexit. The extent of the legal move of Poland's constitutional court to question the supremacy of EU law is unprecedented however, officials said.

Morawiecki defended his country’s stance that the highest law in Poland is its own constitution. And he has a vocal ally in Hungary.