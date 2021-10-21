EU summit to load pressure on Poland over rule of law

EU Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova agreed but insisted financial measures could follow. “We prefer dialogue,” she said, “but we will need other instruments, if needed.”

Still, France threw itself behind the stance of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has called for calm, dialogue and compromise since the bloc could ill afford such a fundamental fight as it seeks to emerge from the biggest economic crisis in its history.

EU nations have warned for years against what they see as a backsliding of democratic principles in Poland when it comes to an independent judiciary and a free media.

They said the conservative PIS government stacked the constitutional court with handpicked judges and then see the same court challenge the supremacy of EU laws, arguing it should be subordinate to key national values in cases where they diverge.

It is a power play between a nation and the EU which also set Britain on course for Brexit. The extent of the legal move of Poland's constitutional court to question the supremacy of EU law is unprecedented however, officials said.