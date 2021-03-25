EU to offer Turkey aid, trade help despite rights concerns

For Borrell, the deal saved lives, stopped most people trying to cross the Aegean Sea to islands like Lesbos and Samos, and improved things for refugees in Turkey. But for aid groups, it created open-air prisons where thousands have languished in squalid conditions while others were blocked in Turkey.

The agreement ground to a standstill a year ago as the coronavirus spread and after Turkey, angered by a lack of EU support for its invasion of northern Syria, gave approval for thousands of migrants to leave, sparking clashes at the Greek border.

Still, European money continues to pour in. In December, the EU extended two programs for Syrian refugees worth almost half a billion euros (nearly $600 million). The money doesn’t go to the government, but the migrants’ spending will flow into the Turkish economy.

The leaders are also likely to greenlight an update of a customs union agreement between the EU and Turkey, which took effect in late 1995 and removed duties on most Turkish goods and produce entering the 27-nation bloc.

But despite the positive signals from Ankara recently, the leaders are wary that this might only be a moment of calm manufactured by Turkey to suit its interests. Concerns about rights abuses in Turkey, which has been a candidate for EU membership for more than 20 years, continue to mount.