EU to seek daily fines against Poland over justice concerns

Brussels said that if the government in Warsaw doesn't respond to the “letter of formal notice” satisfactorily that it will take the case back before the court.

In a tweet, European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova said that “the rulings of the European Court of Justice must be respected across the EU. This is a must to build and nurture the necessary mutual trust between Member States and citizens alike.”

She said the commission stands “ready to work with Polish authorities to find the way out of this crisis.”

Legal observers see some of the justice policy changes imposed by Poland’s right-wing government as an attempt to undermine the power of EU laws within the country and even step away from the 27-nation bloc. Poland joined the EU in 2004, agreeing to abide by its rules and laws.

Concerns over democratic backsliding in Poland are also holding up the country's access to billions of euros in European money to help revive its economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that nobody has the right to lecture his country on democracy, as talks with Brussels on access to the recovery fund dragged on.