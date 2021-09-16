EU unveils Indo-Pacific strategy, tries to allay China fears

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday unveiled a new strategy for boosting economic, political and defense ties in the Indo-Pacific, just hours after the United States, Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance likely to reshape their relations with the vast region.

The EU believes the region, which stretches from India and China through Japan to Southeast Asia and eastward past New Zealand to the Pacific, is growing in importance given its rising population and political weight, its role in global trade and security and its impact on climate change.

It says the aim of the strategy is to strengthen and expand economic relations while reinforcing the respect of international trade rules, help partners fight and adapt to climate change and biodiversity loss, and boost cooperation on health care so least-developed countries can better prepare for crises like the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan, which comes amid rising U.S.-China tensions, is also to improve maritime security and ensure safe passage through sea lanes. The EU hopes it will result in more naval deployments to the region by European countries. Transport and energy ties would also be beefed up.