EU urges dialogue in Venezuela to set up new elections

A coalition of more than 50 nations recognized him, including most of the United States and most EU countries, saying that President Nicolás Maduro had clung to power after undemocratic elections.

In a tweet, Guaidó’s communications office welcomed the EU’s move of rejecting the recent election and expressing support for the opposition-led National Assembly, calling for free and fair parliamentary and presidential elections.

The ministers made no reference to the status of Guaido or that of the assembly. A previous EU statement referred to them as “outgoing,” and this angered the Venezuelan opposition, which believed it sent mixed messages about Maduro’s legitimacy.

Monday's statement said that the EU considers Guaidó and other opposition officials “to be important actors and privileged interlocutors” and urged them “to take a unified stance with a view to an inclusive process of dialogue and negotiation.”

The ministers also said that given the deteriorating rights situation and problems with the rule of law in Venezuela that “the EU stands ready to adopt additional targeted restrictive measures against those undermining democracy or the rule of law and those responsible for serious violations of human rights.”