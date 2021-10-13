EU urges members to protect poor residents amid energy hikes

The commission said it would also consider developing a joint procurement program for gas reserves, an idea recently proposed by Spain. The EU depends heavily on imported gas, mainly from Russia.

EU officials said 20 member countries have already taken, or are planning to take action to alleviate the added financial strain. A labor organization’s study released last month said that almost 3 million EU workers lack enough money to turn on the heating at home.

EU experts expect the price spike to be temporary but to last throughout the winter, a contrast from the exceptionally low prices seen last year.

The main reason behind the sharp spike is an increased global demand for energy, and in particular gas. Earlier this month, natural gas traded almost five times higher than at the start of this year.

Sharply higher oil and gas prices last month pushed annual inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro to its highest level in more than a decade.

More generally, the EU believes that the current price hikes in the energy sector should lead the bloc to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels toward renewable energy. Natural gas is a key fuel for generating electricity, so higher gas prices bring higher electricity bills.