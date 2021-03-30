EU, US pledge more than $1 billion to tackle Syria's crisis

“Coming just weeks after the 10-year anniversary of the conflict, this decision is deeply concerning, especially given the high impact that British aid has had over the last ten years," said David Miliband, president of the International Rescue Committee aid group.

Calling for a political resolution of the conflict, Borrell said the future of Syria “belongs to none of the factions and to none of the outside powers. It’s for Syrians to shape, in Syrian-owned and Syrian-led negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations."

The Syrian government has taken back control of the country's biggest cities, but large swaths of Syria are still held by rebels. President Bashar Assad’s supporters include Russia and Iran, while Turkey and Western powers have backed the opposition.

Geir Pedersen, the U.N. special envoy for Syria, said a cease-fire remains “more urgent than ever" and expressed worries about the threat posed by extremist groups.

“The resurgence of these groups and the territorial hold of some of them cannot leave the international community indifferent," he said. “At the same time, it is clear that this challenge can only be addressed in manners that uphold international law and the principles of the protection of civilians."