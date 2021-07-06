EU vows to help Lithuania amid flow of migrants from Belarus

Lithuania has set up tent camps to accommodate the growing number of migrants, most of them from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Cameroon. The Baltic country is sending delegations to Turkey and Iraq later this month to discuss the matter with the governments of these countries.

Michel promised to contact the countries where migrants were coming from. “In Europe, we are not naive, nor are we scared,” he added.

But Lukashenko reaffirmed his warning that Belarus will no longer try to stem the flow of migrants.

“If some think that we will close our borders with Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Ukraine and become a camp for people fleeing Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Tunisia they are mistaken,” Lukashenko said Tuesday during a government meeting.

“We won't hold anyone, they are coming not to us but to the enlightened, warm and cozy Europe,” he added mockingly.

The Belarusian Union of Journalists, a pro-government media organization, said in a statement that the number of migrants heading West via Belarus will top 5,000 this month and warned that flows might begin into Poland too.