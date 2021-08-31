 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Europe court: Russian probe into activist murder ineffective
0 Comments
AP

Europe court: Russian probe into activist murder ineffective

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOSCOW (AP) — Europe's top human rights court has ruled that Russian authorities failed to conduct an effective investigation into the killing of a prominent human rights activist in the Russian republic of Chechnya.

Tuesday's ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) related to the July 15, 2009 murder of Natalia Estemirova, a leading rights defender in Chechnya, who was abducted and later found dead with shots to the head and chest.

The ECHR noted that Russian authorities promptly opened a probe into Estemirova’s killing and identified a suspect, but emphasized that Moscow’s failure to provide full materials of the case made the court “unable to conclude that the investigation had been carried out thoroughly.” It noted some contradictions in the expert evidence led it to doubt that the investigation had been effective.

The victim's sister, Svetlana Estemirova, alleged in her appeal that state agents were behind the killing but the Strasbourg-based court ruled that the evidence didn't support the claim.

The court required Russia to pay 20,000 euros ($23,600) to Estemirova's sister and urged Russian authorities to track down and punish the perpetrators of her murder.

Estemirova was a strong critic of Chechnya’s regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who has relied on his feared security forces to enforce his rule and quash dissent in the region. International human rights groups have accused Chechen authorities of abductions, torture and killings of their opponents.

The Kremlin, which has relied on Kadyrov to stabilize Chechnya after two separatist wars in the 1990s and the early 2000s, has staunchly backed him despite international criticism.

Amnesty International said the ECHR's judgment highlighted the “unabated impunity in Russia."

“The inaction of Russian authorities has effectively given the Chechen leadership a carte-blanche to continue to commit abuses, and to silence anyone who dares to speak out,” said Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia acting director. “In the 12 years since Natalia was killed, not only have they failed to identify and bring the perpetrators to account, but they have also remained silent and complacent as other human rights defenders in Chechnya were exposed to the same perils, attacked, threatened and prosecuted."

Krivosheev said "the assault on human rights in Chechnya has intensified and civil society has been methodically extinguished by the Chechen authorities,” adding that rights activists “face death threats, arbitrary arrests and jail, and many journalists and activists have been forced into exile.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
World

Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff

  • Updated

LONDON (AP) — A former U.K. Royal Marine who waged a high-profile campaign to leave Afghanistan with almost 200 rescued dogs and cats has flown to safety — with the animals, but without his charity’s Afghan staff, who were left behind in Kabul.

+34
The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler
National

The Latest: Family stunned as COVID kills high schooler

  • Updated

MIAMI — In Columbia County, which now leads Florida in COVID-19 cases per capita, 17-year-old Jo’Keria Graham died just days before she started her senior year of high school. The teen, who loved taking care of kids and called her grandparents daily to check on them or help at their office, was still in quarantine at her Lake City home after testing positive for COVID days before school started.

+21
The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing
World

The Latest: US strikes at IS in retaliation for bombing

  • Updated

WASHINGTON — The United States military struck back at the Islamic State on Saturday, bombing an IS member in Afghanistan less than 48 hours after a devastating suicide bombing claimed by the group killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members at the Kabul airport.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News