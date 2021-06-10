Europe leaves stimulus running hot ahead of recovery

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank left its key pandemic support for the economy running full blast even as the economy shows signs of recovery thanks to lower virus cases and fewer restrictions on activity in the 19 countries that use the euro currency.

ECB President Christine Lagarde was at pains to underline that there was no discussion at Thursday's policy meeting about dialing back support in coming months.

Speaking at a news conference after the decision by the bank's 25-member governing council, Lagarde said the central bank expects “a sizeable improvement” over the second quarter of the year. But she cautioned that the rebound “continues to depend on the course of the pandemic and how the economy responds after reopening.”

Lagarde said a discussion about reducing stimulus would be “too early, premature" at this point.

While economic activity is picking up, Europe is not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels of output before 2022, well behind the US and China. Economic output was minus 0.3% in the first quarter; the ECB foresees a rebound over the remaining months of the year that would take growth to 4.6% for the year.