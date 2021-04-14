Europe scrambles as J&J vaccine delay deals another blow

The European Union has for weeks been looking at Britain with envy as the vaccination program of its former member outpaced its own.

The J&J shot was supposed to help it play catch-up.

Under a contract with the European Commission, 200 million doses were supposed to arrive in the second quarter of this year. That deal allowed for the purchase of an additional 200 million doses.

Despite this week's delay, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the EU was still on track to vaccinate 70% of adults by the end of the summer. Spain — which received an initial shipment of 146,000 doses that are now on hold — planned to use the shots to target groups that have been missed so far, including homeless people and migrant workers.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also downplayed the impact of the delay that came hours after the first doses were delivered to his country.

“I can only tell you that, with the more than 8 million doses we will have delivered by the summer … we will be able to able to offer everyone a first dose. I said at Easter within 100 days, and from today’s point of view I would stick to that,” Kurz said.