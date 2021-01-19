European aviation agency: 737 Max to be cleared next week

He said the agency reviewed the entire flight control system and broadened its assessment to include all aspects of design that could influence how the flight controls operated, which resulted in other changes required.

It also investigated human factors, which led to new pilot training requirements to ensure they are familiar with all aspects of the aircraft's flight control system and “will react appropriately to typical failure scenarios.”

The proposed air worthiness directive was open for public comments for a month, which have now been analyzed and incorporated into the final air worthiness directive where needed, Ky said.

“We expect to publish it next week, which means that the Max will be cleared to fly again in Europe from our perspective,” he said.

Airlines will still need to ensure their pilots have received the training needed to fly the plane, and that the maintenance and changes necessary have been carried out after the long grounding. Some EU states will have to lift their own individual grounding notices as well.

The 737 Max returned to the skies in the United States last month, after the Federal Aviation Administration approved changes that Boeing made to the automated flight control system.

It has also been allowed by Brazil to resume flights, and Transport Canada said earlier this week that it had been cleared to start flying again Wednesday.

