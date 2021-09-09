European Central Bank easing support as recovery strengthens

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank says it is dialing back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy. The move comes amid signs of increasing business activity and consumer readiness to spend as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.

The bank said Thursday that it could conduct its bond purchase stimulus at “a moderately lower pace” than in recent months. Since March the statement has said that the bank would purchase bonds at a “significantly higher pace” than in the first three months of the year.

The 1.85 trillion ($2.2 trillion) bond purchase program has no set amount for purchases each month. Analysts have suggested the bank could ease purchases back back to 70 billion euro or 60 billion euros, from roughly 80 billion per month since the “significantly higher” announcement.

ECB head Christine Lagarde said at her post-decision news conference that “the rebound phase in the eurozone economy is increasingly advanced." leaving the eurozone on track to recover its post-pandemic level by the end of the year.

But she cautioned that there was ”some way to go before the damage from the pandemic is overcome," referring to job loss.