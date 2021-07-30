European economy grows 2%, ending double-dip recession

Yet the recovery lags the one in the U.S., where the economy surpassed its pre-pandemic level during the quarter. Friday’s figures leave the eurozone 3% smaller than before the virus outbreak, according to Capital Economics. China was the only major economy to continue growing during pandemic year 2020.

The stronger performance in southern Europe may be the result of stronger spending by households, said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics. Spain, with consumer spending up 6.6%, both illustrated the rebound and underlined how far it has to go, since gross domestic product remains 6.8% below where it was before the pandemic.

Lagging vaccinations held back the European economy in the first part of the year but have made steady progress since. Yet the spread of the more-contagious delta variant has led to predictions that it may slow, though not derail, the economic upturn.

The delta variant remains a worry for economies that are heavily dependent on Mediterranean tourism such as Spain, which nonetheless enjoyed robust expansion of 2.8% during the quarter.