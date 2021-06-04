European regulators launch fresh probes of Facebook, Google

The U.K.'s competition watchdog is pursuing its own investigation, which includes examining whether data from Facebook Login was unfairly used. The feature lets users sign into other websites, apps and services with their Facebook credentials, making it a potentially big source of information on users' interests.

“We intend to thoroughly investigate Facebook’s use of data to assess whether its business practices are giving it an unfair advantage in the online dating and classified ad sectors," Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the CMA, said in a press statement.

The EU and U.K. investigations could result in formal charges, but it’s not a given. Regulators have the power to impose penalties worth up to 10% of a company's annual revenue, which in Facebook’s case would amount to billions of dollars.

Also Friday, Germany’s competition watchdog, which has gained new powers to use on digital companies, opened its latest investigation of Google. The Federal Cartel Office, or Bundeskartellamt, said it is examining whether Google’s News Showcase, a licensing platform for publishers launched last fall, includes “unreasonable conditions” in contracts for news publishers.