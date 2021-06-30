 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
European troops make low-key return home from Afghanistan
0 Comments
AP

European troops make low-key return home from Afghanistan

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Italy declared their missions in Afghanistan over on Wednesday, bringing their deployments to a low-key end nearly 20 years after the first Western soldiers were deployed there.

Announcements from several countries show that a majority of European troops has now left with little ceremony, bringing the Western mission in Afghanistan close to an end as the United States' own withdrawal looms.

There was no update from NATO on how many nations still have troops in its Resolute Support mission.

Germany publicly announced the end of its nearly 20-year deployment in a statement and a series of tweets from the defense minister late Tuesday evening, shortly after the last plane carrying its troops had left Afghan airspace.

Three transport aircraft landed at the Wunstorf air base in northern Germany on Wednesday afternoon. The troops, wearing masks, lined up on the tarmac for a brief ceremony, but the military dispensed with a bigger reception because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have worked long and hard to stand here today,” said Brig. Gen. Ansgar Meyer, the last commander of the German contingent. “As your commander, I can say for you: ”Mission accomplished.” You have fulfilled your task. The orderly return of the German contingent in the Resolute Support has been concluded successfully.”

The last Italian troops from Italy's base in Herat arrived at the military airport in Pisa, late Tuesday. Italy officially declared its mission in Afghanistan over in a statement Wednesday, with Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini paying tribute to the 53 Italians who died, and 723 who were injured over the past two decades.

Going forward, Guerini said Italy’s commitment to Afghanistan would remain strong but in other forms, “beginning with the strengthening of development cooperation and support for Afghan institutions.”

NATO agreed in April to withdraw its roughly 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan, to match U.S. President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country starting May 1. More recently, American officials have said the entire pullout of U.S. troops will most likely be completed by July 4 — and many allies have moved to wrap up their own presence.

Romania brought home 140 troops on Saturday, bringing an end to 19 years in Afghanistan. Spain pulled its last troops out on May 13, Belgium on June 14 and Denmark on June 22. Norway’s troops returned home on Saturday, Estonia’s on June 23, the Netherlands’ on June 24, Finland’s remaining small contingent on June 8 and Sweden's on May 25.

Georgia’s last troops returned home on Monday. Poland’s defense minister said last week that Warsaw was withdrawing all its troops by the end of this week.

——

Nicole Winfield in Rome and Associated Press writers around Europe contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Black Plague evolved over thousands of years to become a more deadly pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death
World

Widow seeks 'thorough' investigation into John McAfee death

  • Updated

SANT ESTEVE SESROVIRES, Spain (AP) — The widow of John McAfee, the British-American tycoon who died in a Spanish prison this week while awaiting extradition to the United States, on Friday demanded a “thorough investigation” of his death, saying her husband did not appear suicidal when they last spoke.

+6
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
World

Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is prepared to target intruding warships if they fail to heed warnings, a senior Russian diplomat declared Thursday after a Black Sea incident in which a British destroyer sailed near Crimea in an area that Russia claims as its territorial waters.

+16
Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison
World

Antivirus pioneer John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison

  • Updated

MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.

+2
Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive
World

Japan ups health controls as Olympic athlete tests positive

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.

+14
French far right beaten in regional elections
World

French far right beaten in regional elections

  • Updated

PARIS (AP) — Mainstream candidates delivered a stinging setback to France’s far right in regional elections Sunday, thwarting its hopes of winning control of a region for the first time and slowing its momentum ahead of the presidential contest next year.

+11
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'
World

Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea 'provocation'

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that an incident involving a British destroyer in the Black Sea couldn't have triggered a global conflict even if Russia had sunk the warship because the West knows it can't win such a war.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News