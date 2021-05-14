Europe's 4 Visegrad nations discuss security, fighting virus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The foreign ministers of Europe's four Visegrad countries discussed cooperation to boost national economies and tourism after the pandemic and announced free travel between the Czech Republic and Hungary for those vaccinated against COVID-19.

The meeting Friday in Lodz, central Poland, was hosted by Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and included foreign ministers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. Poland currently holds the rotating annual leadership of the four Visegrad nations. Hungary will take over on July 1.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said close cooperation of the economies, which had been among Europe's most vibrant before the pandemic, will “assure a quick restart of our economies.”

Szijjarto said the meeting approved free travel for those who have been vaccinated between the Czech Republic and neighboring Hungary, starting Saturday. Such free travel is already possible between the Czech Republic and Poland.

“Vaccination gives us security and such people should be able to have normal lives and travel," Szijjarto told reporters.

He said Hungary, which has been criticized by the European Union for many of its policies, is a supporter of a strong Europe that respects Christian values and a sense of unity.