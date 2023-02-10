Conservationists at Chester Zoo have become the first in Europe to welcome their very own tiny dancer - as they have successfully bred a rare Coquerel’s sifaka lemur.
Europe's first 'dancing lemur' born at Chester Zoo in the U.K.
