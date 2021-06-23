Europe's human rights body seeks probe into Czech Roma death

PRAGUE (AP) — Europe’s main human rights body on Wednesday demanded a thorough and independent investigation into the death of a Roma man who died after a Czech police officer responding to a call over an altercation knelt on his neck.

Police say the man's death last week was due to a drug overdose, and the country's prime minister backed their handling of the incident. But Roma activists reject the police explanation and are planning a protest rally on Saturday in the northern city of Teplice, where the incident occurred.

Some compare the incident to the killing of George Floyd, a Black American man who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, according to prosecutors.

The Council of Europe said in a statement Wednesday that the police action was “alarming and raises numerous questions about the circumstances of this tragic incident.”

The local branch of the Amnesty International and the government's envoy for human rights, Helena Valkova, joined the call for an independent investigation while the country’s deputy ombudsman, Monika Simunkova, said Wednesday she will launch her separate probe into it.

Three police officers were involved in Saturday's incident in Teplice.