Europe's jobless rate steady, but doesn't tell whole story

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The unemployment rate was steady at 8.3% in December in the 19 countries that use the euro, as government support programs aimed at getting the economy through the pandemic continue to hold down layoffs — for now.

The jobless figure published Monday by the EU's statistics agency is up from 7.4% December 2019, before the pandemic caused governments to impose restrictions on businesses to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

While the fact that the unemployment rate rose only modestly during the pandemic is good news, economists say government support won't last forever and that the unemployment rate will rise somewhat when such programs are withdrawn.

Meanwhile, Eurostat, the EU's statistics agency, again noted that the official rate does not count workers who stopped looking for a job during the unusual circumstances of the pandemic - for instance, to take care of children whose schools have been closed.