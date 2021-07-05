Evacuations ordered after Thai chemical factory explodes

“Those who breathe it in can get dizzy and vomit and it might cause cancer in the long term,” he said.

Authorities ordered the evacuation of an area 5 kilometers (3 miles) around the scene.

Firefighters could be seen in photos from Thai media climbing through the twisted steel wreckage of the complex's warehouses to get their hoses close enough to the flames as they fought to control the blaze. The badly charred body of the only known fatality — identified by officials as an 18-year-old volunteer firefighter — lay face down among the wreckage, his head resting on his right forearm.

The area around the factory is a mixture of older industrial complexes and newer housing developments that were built after the opening of the airport in 2006.

Jaruwan Chamsopa, who lives about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the factory, said the loud explosion in the middle of the night broke her house's windows, damaged the roof and caused parts of the ceiling to tumble down. She said the windows of every house on her road were broken as well.

“I was shocked when the explosion took place," she told The Associated Press. “I came out and saw a big fire in the sky.”

She said she and her husband and mother didn't evacuate until 8 a.m.