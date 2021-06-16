Ex-aide says Boris Johnson called health minister 'hopeless'

LONDON (AP) —

The former top aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ramped up his criticism of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, releasing what appeared to be private message exchanges in which Johnson branded his health minister “hopeless.”

Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson’s most senior adviser until late last year, published screenshots of WhatsApp exchanges, apparently with Johnson, discussing problems securing protective equipment and increasing coronavirus testing in March 2020.

In one message, Johnson said Health Secretary Matt Hancock was “totally (expletive) hopeless.” Johnson’s office would neither confirm nor deny that the messages were genuine.

One of the architects of the successful campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, Cummings was appointed a top adviser when Johnson became prime minister in 2019. He left his job in November after a power struggle inside the prime minister’s office. Now a fierce critic of his previous employer, he claims people died needlessly because of the government's slow and chaotic response to the coronavirus.