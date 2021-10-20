 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Alitalia flight attendants strip off uniforms in protest
0 Comments
AP

Ex-Alitalia flight attendants strip off uniforms in protest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ex-Alitalia flight attendants strip off uniforms in protest

In this image taken from a video former Alitalia's flight attendants stage a protest in a square atop Rome’s Capitoline Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Dozens of former flight attendants from Alitalia, which went defunct this month, have stripped off their uniforms, remaining barefoot and only wearing undergarments,  in a protest in central Rome. Long financially ailing, Italy's decades-old airline flew its last flight on Oct. 14. A new airline, ITA, agreed, which has bought the Alitalia brand, is taking on fewer than 3,000 of Alitalia's 10,000 employees.

 Federico Mariani

ROME (AP) — Dozens of former flight attendants from defunct Italian airline Alitalia stripped off their uniforms Wednesday, wearing only undergarments in a silent, choreographed protest in central Rome.

Long financially ailing, Italy’s decades-old airline flew its last flight on Oct. 14. A new airline, ITA, began flying the next day, using some of Alitalia's aircraft. It also bought the Alitalia brand, but it is taking on fewer than 3,000 of Alitalia’s 10,000 employees.

Union officials say those who will work for ITA are being hired at significantly lower pay scales.

Some 50 former flight attendants stood in rows in a square atop Rome’s Capitoline Hill, lowered their company shoulder bags to the cobblestone pavement, then slowly and in synch, removed their overcoats, then uniform jackets, then skirts, then stepped out of their high-heeled shoes.

They remained barefoot, wearing only a slip, in silence for a few minutes. Then they carefully gathered up their garments and shoes and together shouted, “We are Alitalia!”

Union leaders have been pressing for the government to extend unemployment benefits for as long as five years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Frida-inspired skulls grace Mexico City

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News