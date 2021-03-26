AP Ex-CDC head claims without evidence Covid-19 began in a China lab By Julia Hollingsworth, Meg Wagner and Melissa Macaya, CNN Mar 26, 2021 11 hrs ago {{featured_button_text}} Starting in early April, five US states, including California and Florida, will expand Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults. CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta answers your Covid-19 questions and talks about his upcoming CNN special report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Not Available You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Cnn Watch Now: Related Video Dominion sues Fox for $1.6B over election claims WH: 3 new federal mass vaccination centers to open AP WH: 3 new federal mass vaccination centers to open AP Top Stories March 26 AP AP Top Stories March 26 New York City remains committed to contact tracing AP New York City remains committed to contact tracing Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story World Five states announce vaccine eligibility to all adults starting April Updated 2 hrs ago Starting in early April, five US states, including California and Florida, will expand Covid-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults. CNN's Dr. S…