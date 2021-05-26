Ex-Johnson aide lambasts UK government over COVID failures

Cummings also slammed the government’s failure to shut Britain's borders to keep out the virus, called the country’s initial lack of testing capacity a “disaster” and said patients with COVID-19 were rashly discharged from hospitals into nursing homes, where thousands died.

He excoriated Health Secretary Matt Hancock, accusing him of lying to the public and saying he “should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things.” Hancock is due to give his own evidence to lawmakers next month.

The government accused Cummings of glossing over the fact that he was one of the most powerful people in the government when key decisions were being made.

“I’ll leave others to determine how reliable a witness to all this he is,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “He was there at the time — what his motives would be I will leave to others.”

Cummings said he began “ringing alarm bells” in early March 2020, and apologized for not doing more to change the government’s strategy. Johnson eventually imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23, and was hospitalized in intensive care with the virus in April 2020.

"If I had acted earlier, then lots of people might still be alive," Cummings said.