Ex-minister kills himself at Malawi's parliament building

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — A former government minister in Malawi killed himself at the parliament building with a pistol he concealed in his wheelchair to get past security, police and parliament officials said Friday.

Clement Chiwaya, 50, who also was a former deputy parliament speaker, shot himself in the head Thursday in front of parliament clerk Fiona Kalemba in her office, authorities said.

Police said a note Chiwaya wrote before the suicide referred to his two-year argument with parliament officials over who should pay for crash damage to his vehicle.

In the note, Chiwaya complained that he had been “begging” for parliament to replace his damaged vehicle, which he insisted it was required to do. A court also ruled parliament should replace the vehicle.

He had bought the vehicle in 2019 from parliament at the end of his five-year term as a lawmaker but officials delayed in transferring ownership to him, leading to the insurance being invalid at the time of the crash six months later.

The vehicle was modified to allow Chiwaya, who had polio as a child, to drive it.