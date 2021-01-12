Ex-Nissan exec says automaker sought to hide Ghosn's pay

Earlier testimony at the Tokyo District Court had gone over the various proposals that Nissan had considered to pay Ghosn, including overseas affiliates, retirement allowances and stock options.

Shiga said Ghosn had total power to decide on the amount and method of his payment. Apart from confirming a post that Kelly had held he did not mention the American's role in his testimony.

Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, has been charged with falsifying securities reports in allegedly under-reporting Ghosn’s compensation by about 9 billion yen ($90 million) over several years. Both he and Ghosn were arrested in November 2018, but Ghosn fled the country in late 2019 while out on bail.

Kelly says he is innocent, and was merely trying to keep Ghosn at Nissan. Ghosn also denies any wrongdoing.

Shiga told the court he faced pressure to ensure auditors would not raise objections to the reporting of Ghosn's pay and that he viewed that as a failure of the company's governance. He said he regretted not insisting Ghosn fully disclose his pay.

“Why couldn’t I say, ‘No,’ then? I deeply regret that to this day,” Shiga told the court.