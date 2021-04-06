Ex-Philippine President Estrada on ventilator with COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine President Joseph Estrada has been put on a ventilator in a hospital to help him breath after being infected by the coronavirus, his son said Tuesday.

The 83-year-old Estrada, the most prominent Filipino politician to test positive for COVID-19, was hospitalized more than a week ago and initially was recovering well, said his son, former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

But on Monday, “my father’s condition suffered a setback,” he said in a medical bulletin posted on Facebook, adding that doctors decided to put the former president on a ventilator “to improve oxygen delivery as well as to prevent the tiring of his respiratory mechanism.”

“My father has always been a fighter and I hope that with the help of your prayers, he will win this battle,” he said.

Another Estrada son, former Sen. JV Ejercito, also appealed for prayers, saying in a tweet that “COVID is unpredictable.”

Estrada, a former action film star and long-time politician, won the presidency in 1998 with one of the largest margins in Philippine electoral history. But his six-year term was cut short after he faced allegations of plunder and was ousted in January 2001 during massive protests. He denied the charges, which he said were fabricated by his opponents.