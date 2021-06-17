Ex-President Gbagbo back in Ivory Coast after acquittal

Former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo greets supporters attending the court session at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Gbagbo is scheduled to return home to Ivory Coast Thursday June 17, 2021 for the first time in nearly a decade. The move comes after his acquittal on war crimes charges was upheld at the International Criminal Court earlier this year.
By TOUSSAINT N'GOTTA and YESICA FISCH
Associated Press
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Former President Laurent Gbagbo returned home to Ivory Coast on Thursday, a decade after his refusal to concede defeat in a presidential election sparked months of violence that left more than 3,000 people dead.
Gbagbo was extradited to the International Criminal Court at The Hague in 2011 and spent eight years awaiting trial on war crimes charges. A judge acquitted him in 2019, saying prosecutors had failed to prove their case.
The verdict was appealed but upheld in late March, clearing the way for Gbagbo to leave Belgium, where he had spent the past two years.
After making his way down the steps to the runway, Gbagbo was escorted to a VIP hall at the airport, where he was greeted by political allies and his wife, Simone. She did not attend his trial at The Hague because the ICC also had issued a warrant for her arrest on charges related to the post-election violence.
He later made a brief speech to his supporters at his former campaign headquarters in Cocody.
“I am happy to return to Ivory Coast and to Africa,” he said before adding: “I know that I am Ivorian but in prison I knew that I belonged to Africa.”
While the government led by his longtime rival President Alassane Ouattara has allowed Gbagbo’s return to Ivorian soil, there already have been concerns about what impact his presence will have on the nation's political stability. It is not immediately known whether the 76-year-old ex-president will seek to re-enter politics.