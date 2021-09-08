 Skip to main content
Ex-Puerto Rico boxer charged in domestic violence case
AP

FILE - In this April 25, 2009 file photo, Puerto Rican boxer Juan Manuel Lopez, right, prepares to take a swing at Philippines' Gerry Penalosa, in a bout which won Lopez the OMB 122 pound title, in Bayamon, Puerto Rico. Lopez has been charged on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in a domestic violence case and released under electronic surveillance after posting a $175,000 bail.

 Brennan Linsley

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former boxer Juan Manuel López was charged Wednesday in a domestic violence case and released under electronic surveillance after posting a $175,000 bail.

The charges, including seven counts of aggravated assault and physical and psychological abuse, stem from four separate incidents involving his former partner, authorities said.

López turned himself in late Tuesday after his ex-partner, Andrea Ojeda, accused him of violence on Instagram and posted pictures of her bruised face.

Defense attorney Jaime Barceló didn't directly address the charges, telling reporters only that there is a presumption of innocence and that allegations remain allegations until proven otherwise.

The former WBO featherweight champion was previously charged with domestic violence in 2015 after authorities accused him of hitting another partner in the face.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

