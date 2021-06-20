Ex-UK Speaker Bercow, scourge of Brexiteers, joins Labour

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, a longtime Conservative lawmaker who gained international fame refereeing the country’s bruising political drama over Brexit, said Sunday he has switched allegiances and joined the opposition Labour Party.

Bercow was a Conservative member of Parliament for 12 years until being elected in 2009 to the neutral role of Speaker, responsible for running House of Commons business and interpreting its rules of procedure.

He enraged the Conservative governments of Prime Minister Theresa May and her successor, Boris Johnson, by giving backbench legislators chances to stymie proposed legislation about the U.K.’s exit from the European Union.

He became a hero to opponents of Brexit and a villain to its supporters, and was recognized around the world for his loud ties and even louder calls of “Order!” in the raucous House of Commons.

Bercow also was accused during his career of bullying members of his staff, claims he denied. He stepped down in 2019.

He insisted he was neutral in his handling of Brexit debates, though after leaving office he called the U.K.'s 2016 vote to quit the EU a historic mistake.