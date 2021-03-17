Exclusive: Former Brazilian leader Lula urges Biden to call an emergency coronavirus summit

But in a surprise move last Monday, a Brazilian Supreme Court judge annulled his convictions and ordered that the cases be processed again at the Federal Court of Brasilia. If the ruling is upheld -- and if Lula is not re-convicted before the candidacy filing deadline -- he would technically be able to stand for office again and challenge current President Jair Bolsonaro in 2022 .

Political clash on the horizon?

Da Silva, who helped found the left-wing Workers Party, has largely refused to be drawn on running for office, saying last Wednesday that he "doesn't have time to think about candidacy in 2022."

However, the former President -- better known as Lula -- has launched a scathing attack on Bolsonaro, telling Brazilians last week not to "follow any stupid decision by the President and the Minister of Health" and urging people to get vaccinated. He also condemned the current administration's handling of the pandemic, saying many deaths from the virus "could have been avoided."

"If we had a president who respected the population, he would have created a crisis committee to guide the Brazilian society on what to do every week," the ex-president added.