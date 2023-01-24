This is the heartwarming moment an exhausted wild elephant stuck in a muddy pond was rescued in Thailand. The 20-year-old male jumbo slipped down the steep sludgy banks while foraging through the trees of a rubber plantation in Buriram province on the morning of January 23.
Exhausted wild elephant stuck in muddy pond rescued in Thailand
- VideoElephant
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rangers worked quickly to remove the giant toad from the wild because a cane toad of its size will eat "anything it can fit into its mouth."
Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed at least another 14 people, including other officials and three children, authorities said.
Passenger captured Nepal plane crash on live video; co-pilot died 17 years after husband faced same fate
Airplane passenger Sonu Jaiswal's 90-second smartphone video began with the aircraft approaching the runway. It then captured the moment the plane crashed.
The recently discovered photos were taken inside the Warsaw Ghetto by a Polish firefighter as the Nazi Germans were brutally crushing the uprising of 1943.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has decided to leave office. She became a global icon of the left and exemplified a new style of leadership. Just 37 when elected, Ardern was praised around the world for her handling of the nation’s worst-ever mass shooting and the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. But she faced mounting political pressures at home and a level of vitriol from some that hadn’t been experienced by previous New Zealand leaders. Still, her announcement came as a shock throughout the nation of 5 million people. Ardern told reporters in Napier on Thursday that Feb. 7 would be her last day as prime minister.
Many civilians have been detained by Russian forces since the war in Ukraine began and are languishing in jails for months without charges as their relatives seek to find out what's happened to them.
A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard.
Archeologists say the ancient Egyptians sacrificed crocodiles during rituals to their god Sobek.
New ice core data shows Greenland is the warmest it's been in more than 1,000 years.
Cambodia is still strewn with mines from three decades of war, while the problem in Ukraine is new since Russia invaded last year.