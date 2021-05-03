EXPLAINER: COVID-19, far-right are top themes in Madrid vote

———

WHAT DOES THE HEALTH DATA SAY?

The virus ravaged the Madrid region’s nursing homes, especially last year. More than 5,000 elderly died before they could be taken in by a hospital system that buckled amid the first wave of infections.

Since then, keeping the country’s economic engine up and running has become key goal for Díaz Ayuso, even if that meant having to add hospitals and more beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

Díaz Ayuso has firmly resisted curbing travel in and out of Madrid. Instead she has relied on mass screenings with coronavirus antigen tests and setting up large venues to speed up vaccinations.

As a result, the region that is home to 14% of the country's 47 million people has seen more than 19% of the country's 3.5 million infections and of a national confirmed death toll of over 78,000.

The 14-day accumulated caseload on Friday stood at 384 new infections per 100,000 residents, way beyond the national average of 229 new cases per 100,000.

———

WHAT DO THE POLLS SAY?